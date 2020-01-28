BJP candidate from Karol Bagh approaches Delhi HC against AAP's Vishesh Ravi

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP candidate Yoginder Chandolia from Karol Bagh assembly seat, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi contesting from the same seat for allegedly concealing educational qualification in the election affidavit.

The petition, filed on behalf of BJP candidate Chandolia, alleged that Ravi -allegedly concealed his educational qualification in his election affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petitioner said that the maximum education qualification of Ravi is 10th passed from the National School of Open Schooling in 2003.

However, in the affidavit filed by Ravi in the year 2013 he had sworn that his education qualification was "B Com (2008) from Choudhary Charan Singh University", and in the 2015 affidavit, he had sworn that his education qualification is "pursuing BA (Programming) from IGNOU (Delhi) University", the petitioner alleged.

According to the petition, Ravi had willfully and intentionally concealed the factum of the pending criminal case against him and in the election affidavit, which contains a column of pending cases, Ravi has stated the same as not applicable in much as no criminal case is pending against him.

The plea said that the petitioner had raised a written objection and filed a complaint before the ECI on the day of scrutiny of the nomination "but the said objection was dismissed".

"It is settled law that suppression of pending criminal case and education qualification are substantial defect and in such case, the nomination form is liable to be rejected," the petition said.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the EC to scrutinize the nomination of the Ravi in accordance with the various directions of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

