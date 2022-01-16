BJP candidate from Noida tests positive for COVID-19

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh MLA Pankaj Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.



"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Also, I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," said Singh in a tweet.

Notably, Singh is a BJP candidate from Noida, where he is the incumbent MLA, for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh which will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)



