BJP candidate Sunil Yadav files nomination from New Delhi against Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate Sunil Yadav on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Earlier this evening, both Yadav and Kejriwal, who are in the fray from New Delhi constituency, filed their nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer.

Yadav was cheered by his party workers, who raised slogans to boost his confidence.

Before filing his nomination, Yadav alleged that Kejriwal has not addressed the local problems of people in his constituency.

"People need a local MLA, not a Chief Minister, who addresses their problems. They want their representative to stay with them. Arvind Kejriwal left this area and bought a house in Civil lines. He doesn't spend time with people here," said Yadav, while speaking to ANI.

"People have to make an appointment to meet and tell their problems. This election will be local versus others," he said.

The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls. Kejriwal has won twice in the past from New Delhi constituency.



AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

The voting will take place on February 8 in a single phase and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)