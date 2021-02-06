BJP candidates elected as chairman, vice-chairman of Jammu, Kathua DDCs

Kathua/Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates have emerged victorious in the first-ever elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson in the District Development Councils (DDCs) of Jammu and Kathua.

Out of the 20 DDCs in Jammu and Kashmir, five DDCs elected their chairpersons and vice-chairpersons namely in Jammu and Kathua in the Jammu division and Srinagar, Shopian and Kulgam in the Kashmir division.

Candidates of Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party won the elections of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in DDCs of Srinagar and Shopian.

According to election officials, BJP candidates Bharat Bhushan and Suraj Singh elected as chairman and vice-chairman of DDC of Jammu respectively.





Speaking to ANI, Bhushan said, "My priority will be to strengthen the water supply network and road connectivity. If the government helps us, we will fulfil the aspirations of people in my area. We will try to give our best in every field."

BJP leaders Col Mann Singh has been elected as chairman of DDC of Kathua, while party leader Raghunandan Singh is now a vice-chairman.

"We will try to overcome the challenges in my area and work to provide all the benefits of welfare schemes to people of my district council," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Afzal Parrey has won the post of chairperson of Kulgam and National Conference (NC) Shazia Jan has been elected as vice-chairman of the district.

Apni Party candidate Aftab Malik will serve as chairman of DDC of Srinagar, while party leader Bilal Ahmad will be appointed as vice-Chairman.

Apni Party candidates Bilqeesa and Irfan Manhas have been elected as chairman and vice chairman of Shopian, respectively.

DDC polls held in December 2020, were the first major elections held in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

