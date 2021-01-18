BJP candidates to file nomination for biennial UP Legislative Council polls today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates will file their nominations for biennial polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday, the party's state unit informed.

As per the BJP's statement, 10 candidates will file their nominations, including party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Former IAS officer AK Sharma, who joined the BJP in Lucknow on January 14 will also file his nomination from the party's ticket.



Meanwhile, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to visit Lucknow between January 21-22. According to the Election Commission of India, the term of 12 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is expiring on January 30, 2021.

The polling for the 12 seats will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done one hour after the completion of polls.

Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of the same will be held on January 19. The withdrawal of names can be done till January 21. (ANI)

