BJP CEC to meet on Wednesday to finalise candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to meet Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of West Bengal assembly elections.

The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.



The party's core group for West Bengal will meet at party chief J P Nadda's residence in the morning where it will discuss election strategy as well as candidates for the remaining four phases of the election.

The meeting of CEC will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and other members. Some leaders from West Bengal and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of West Bengal, are also expected to be present.

BJP is likely to field more MPs and senior leaders such as party vice president Mukul Roy in the elections.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

