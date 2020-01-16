BJP central election committee meeting on Delhi polls to be held on Thursday

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee meeting on Delhi Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday at the party's office in Delhi.

The ruling AAP on Tuesday declared all 70 candidates for the assembly polls with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice. The party has replaced 15 sitting MLAs and refielded 46 sitting MLAs.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest again from Patparganj, party leader Dilip Pandey from Timarpur and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar.

The voting in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)