BJP chief JP Nadda arrives in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived at Hubballi in poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday.

Nadda was welcomed by party leaders and workers at the airport.



BJP's chief is on a two-day visit to the southern State, a day after its senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, after being denied a ticket, joined the Congress party.

During his visit Nadda will be visiting Hubli and Shiggaon (Haveri) and participate in several public programmes and organisational meetings including visiting some key mutts of Hubli district, an official statement from the party said.



According to the statement, this is Nadda's first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. "The visit gains significance ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka," the statement said.

During his visit, Nadda is expected to participate in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party including attending a massive road show and public rally in the Haveri district.

According to the itinerary shared by the party, Nadda will also interact with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium, Vidhya Nagar in Hubli City and later address the Shakthikendra Pramukhs' sammelan of the Hubli division.

After this, Nadda will proceed to Shiggaon in Haveri District and hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand. Then, Nadda will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at noon. Nadda will also participate in nomination filing at Taluk Office, Shiggaon, Haveri district.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

