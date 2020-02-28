BJP Chief JP Nadda meets Cong leader Virbhadra Singh, enquires about his health

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday met former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at the latter's residence here in Shimla and enquired about the senior Congress leader's health.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Virbhadra Singh said: "I am happy that even after our political differences, Nadda visited me and enquired about my health and well being. I also congratulated him on becoming the BJP President."

JP Nadda, who is visiting Shimla for the first time since he became the BJP President, said that they did not talk anything about any political issues.

Talking to ANI, he said: "I asked for his and his family's well-being. I am happy that he is healthy and fine. I pray to God for his healthy life and longevity. We did not talk anything about ongoing political issues." (ANI)