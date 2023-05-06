BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday held a roadshow at Chintamani in poll-bound Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district.

A large number of BJP supporters joined the BJP chief's roadshow at Chinatamani. Nadda was seen waving at people and greeting them while riding on an open truck.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru during the last leg of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

During the roadshow panning nearly 26 km and covering nearly 13 constituencies, a large number of people queued up on both sides of the road where the Prime Minister's cavalcade was passing.



While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi waved his hands and acknowledged the crowd cheering for him. People also showered flower petals on him.

On May 7, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.

Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore on April 30, in which a large number of people participated.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

