BJP chief welcomes Supreme Court's decision to allow Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri and said the historic yatra is a symbol of faith which is being conducted for centuries.

In a series of tweets, he expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court's decision.

"I heartily welcome the Supreme Court's decision to conduct the holy Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji, which is being conducted for centuries. It is a symbol of our faith. Best wishes to all devotees. Everyone is requested to take full care of health regulations at this time. Jai Jagannath!" he tweeted.

In another tweet, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he tweeted, "Heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister @narendramodi who immediately started discussions with all the parties while respecting the spirit of the devotees. I thank our honorable Home Minister @AmitShah whose meaningful efforts paved the way for restarting the holy rath yatra."

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

