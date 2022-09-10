BJP comes to Chhattisgarh to learn development model of Congress govt in state: CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party and said that the BJP chief JP Nadda was visiting Chhattisgarh to study the development model of the Congress government in the state.

"BJP comes here to learn our state model. Our schemes have been adopted by the Center. BJP doesn't fight alone, uses Central agencies like ED, IT and CBI," Baghel told media persons.

His remarks came after BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday called the Congress the party of a "brother and sister" and emphasised that his own party was against dynastic culture.

The state chief also sneered at the new secretariat building in the national capital and said," They (BJP) spent 1000s of crores and made a secretariat similar to a matchbox whose windows rattle each time a breeze flows."

Speaking at a meeting in Raipur, Nadda said, "Congress is a party of brother and sister. These days, Chief Minister Bhagel is going to 'Bharat Jodo' rallies, they need to first align their own party. Our fight is against family politics."



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed traditional politics. People like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are against development and only want to fill the treasures of Congress. Our tribal brothers were killed here and CM Baghel was with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala," he added.

Nadda arrived in Raipur on Friday morning. He was welcomed by BJP leaders and workers at the airport. Further, he held a roadshow with party leaders and workers.

Nadda's visit also comes at a time when political activity across the country is increasing. The Congress on Friday continued its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. The third day of Yatra began from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil to Azhagiyamandapam Junction in Tamil Nadu.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. (ANI)

