Atmanirbhar Chaha stall at BJP office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)
Atmanirbhar Chaha stall at BJP office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Apr 06, 2022 14:07 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): After the Shivsena's "Shiv Vada Paav" joints across Mumbai, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with the idea of "Atmanirbhar Chaha" on Wednesday.

The idea revolves around the establishment of Tea stalls with the names and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
The aim of this idea is to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the first such tea stall near BJP Mumbai office, shortly. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl