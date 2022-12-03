BJP coming back to power with thumping majority in Gujarat, says Yogi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Gujarat with a thumping majority as Congress and AAP do not stand a chance.

Referring to the surveys of the first phase of assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to turn up at polling booths in large numbers and vote for the BJP in the final round on Monday.

On the last day of his marathon campaign in Gujarat, CM Yogi said that the double-engine government alone can ensure development with the speed of a bullet train and the welfare of people while restoring faith.

Describing Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party as "obstacles in the country's progress", Yogi said they were incapable of providing security, prosperity and employment to the people or even in respecting faith.

Urging voters to reject Congress and AAP, Yogi said: "The voters of Uttar Pradesh have already done it and now it's your turn.

"AAP could not even open its account in the 403 seats UP Assembly, while Congress only got two -- even for carrying a body to the cremation ground, you need at least four people."

According to the UP CM, "Under PM Modi's leadership, 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' is emerging. There is no terrorism, separatism or Naxalism in the country.



"A new model of secure India has been set. Bulldozer has set a new model. It is not only used in construction but also runs over criminals and terrorists."



He remarked: "Gujarat is a model for the country that has provided leadership to the country at every critical juncture right from the period of Lord Krishna to Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Swami Narayan and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership, India's prestige at the global stage has increased remarkably.

"In this Amrit Kaal of Indian independence, India defeated the UK which ruled the country for two centuries to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. On December 1, India under PM Modi's leadership also formally took on the mantle to lead G-20, a group of 20 most developed countries that control 80 per cent of the world's resources."

Yogi added: "Under PM Modi's leadership for the first time in human history, a vaccine was developed for the COVID-19 pandemic so fast. Besides, PM Modi provided free tests, treatment and vaccines, in addition to ration to 80 core people.

"PM Modi has also provided houses, toilets, free electricity, free LPG cylinders and health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat to millions of poor people. PM Modi launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which is benefitting farmers immensely.

"Why didn't Congress Governments in the past launch such a scheme for farmers? You can't expect any such thing from Congress or AAP. They have no compassion for the poor and no respect for people's faith."

Appealing to people to immolate Congress Party to honour Mahatma Gandhi's wish, Yogi reminded that while BJP has honoured people's faith by starting the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, building the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and renovating and beautifying Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams as well as Dwarkapuri and Ujjain's Mahakaal, during Congress governments, devotees were fired at and lathi-charged and saints were barred from entering Ayodhya.

Yogi said that prior to PM Modi's becoming the chief minister of Gujarat, "there were frequent riots and curfews in the state and traders and women were unsafe while religious festivals were not celebrated". (ANI)

