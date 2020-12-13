BJP complains against Kerala CM over announcement of free Covid vaccine amid civic body polls

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the code of conduct amid local body elections and promising voters of free Covid-19 vaccine, said party's Kerala president K Surendran on Sunday.

This comes a day after Vijayan announced that coronavirus vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state. The announcement comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.

"By announcing that free vaccine will be provided, Vijayan has violated the election code of conduct. The Central Government had already announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to the entire country. Kerala Chief Minister is trying to take credit of the Centre's project," Surendran said while addressing a press conference.



BJP's Kerala unit chief also alleged that the stand taken by Chief Minister in the gold smuggling case is to derail the probe by central investigation agencies.

"Chief Minister had earlier written to the Prime Minister asking him to let the central agencies investigate gold smuggling case. Now, when investigation agencies are making progress and probe is being carried out against those involved in Chief Minister's office, he is turning against investigation agencies," he said.

BJP state president said that Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to challenge the legal system.

"The stand of the Chief Minister is ridiculous. When the CM is about to be caught in the gold smuggling case, he is trying to intimidate the central agencies. This cannot be allowed," he added. (ANI)

