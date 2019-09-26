Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge , Foreign Affairs Department, BJP (pic courtesy-Twitter)
BJP condemns Labour Party motion on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the Labour Party motion on Kashmir terming it a blatant interference in India's internal matter.
The BJP's Foreign Affairs Department said that there are "Jihadi" elements within Labour Party that will damage India and United Kingdom ties.
"The motion by @UKLabour On Kashmir is blatant interference in India's internal matters, far from ground reality n reflection of supremacist attitude. We strongly condemn it. Supporters of Jihadi elements within Labour will damage India-UK ties," tweeted Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP.
The Labour Party motion explicitly says, "While we have been meeting here, Pakistan and India are discussing the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations as there is a major humanitarian crisis taking place in the Kashmir region and several exchanges of fire across the Line of Control have taken place".
Earlier in August, the Central government had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
India has repeatedly stressed that its decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is entirely a matter of its internal affairs. Pakistan, on the other hand, has tried making an issue out of it on the international platform, but to little avail. (ANI)

