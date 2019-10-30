TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu posted a picture of the tricoloured building which has been repainted with the new colour pattern (Photo/Twitter)
BJP condemns YSRCP's move to repaint govt buildings with colour pattern resembling party's flag colour

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:18 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP unit has objected YSRCP's move to paint all village secretariat buildings across the state with a colour pattern that resembles party's flag colour.
The state government is painting the village secretariat buildings with a colour pattern that resembles YSRCP's flag colour. However, this act has been condemned by many politicians and political parties.
The tricoloured wall of a village secretariat building at Tammidipalli village in Anantapuram district was repainted with the new colour pattern and this move has attracted a lot of criticism.
"YSRCP has been painting colours resembling their party flag on the buildings. This is not the right thing to do. They have even replaced a tricoloured village secretariat building colour and it is highly condemnable," said V Satyamurthy, BJP General Secretary.
The images of replacing national flag colours with colours akin to the ruling party flag have gone viral on social media.
TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP for replacing tricolour with YSRCP flag colours. He tweeted a photo that showed the new colour pattern painted over the tricoloured wall of a building.

"I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! Jagan Mohan Reddy's government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours," Naidu tweeted.
However, YSRCP senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Government whip, Gadikota Srikant Reddy has asserted that action will be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted.
"Government will inquire the matter and appropriate action will also be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted. The village secretariat buildings are being painted in a particular pattern." Said Srikanth.
YSRCP leader further denied that the repainted colour is that of the party's flag colour. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:47 IST

iocl