BJP, Congress demand action against AIMIM Corporator for threatening police personnel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Condemning the incident where AIMIM party corporator allegedly obstructed two policemen from discharging their duty near a mosque in Chawni area, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, N Ramchander Rao demanded the State government to take action as per the law.

Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "Basically AIMIM does opportunistic politics, they were allied with us when we were in power in Telangana and when we were out of power they allied with the party which came to power."

"Because a lot of their politics is based on 'Dadagiri' and use of police force, I am not surprised of that incident because such incidents have been taking place and we appeal to the government that they should take action as per law," he added.

Meanwhile, N Ramchander Rao claimed that the State Government is not able to control AIMIM leaders.

"The AIMIM Corporator has gone to an extent to even manhandle police officer, for a silly reason he threatened police. Very belatedly Hyderabad police registered a case against him after the video went viral on social media. I think this is not the first incident, there are several incidents in Hyderabad's old city where the AIMIM leaders take the support of MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi."

"They are not following the lockdown rules and moreover who so ever is trying to implement lockdown is being threatened. Policemen are being threatened openly in public, this is a small incident. There are several other incidents that took place where the officials, police personnel, municipal staff are being threatened by AIMIM party. Telangana government doesn't seem to be bothering about it."

He continued saying that the state government is not able to control AIMIM leaders and representatives.

"Now State government should be firm in dealing with these type of people for taking the law into their hands and not following lockdown rules in the Hyderabad's old city," he added.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Police registered a case against an AIMIM party corporator for allegedly obstructing two policemen from discharging their duty near a mosque in Chawni area on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Chowni area, under Madannapet Police Station.

"The cops were performing duty at a mosque in the area when AIMIM Corporator Murtuza Ali reached the spot and picked up an argument with the police constables," said Shivaram Sharma, ACP, Santoshnagar.

Ali allegedly obstructed the policemen from carrying out their duties.

A case has been registered in connection with the case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

