BJP, Congress demand CBI inquiry in murder accused's hanging

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Opposition BJP and the Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the murder of a teacher, Mamita Meher, who allegedly killed himself inside Kantabanji sub-jail in Balangir district.

The BJP and the Congress cornered the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), claiming 'foul play'.

While Congress alleged a 'conspiracy' behind the death of Gobinda Sahu, BJP claimed a cover-up to protect some former ministers and MLAs in the case.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja, said, "It is a big conspiracy. We suspect it was murder, not suicide. It requires a high-level probe, preferably by the CBI."

He said initially, Sahu had anticipated that he will be acquitted by the court in the murder of Mamita Meher, who was a teacher at Mahaling college in Kalahandi district. The Congress MLA further alleged that Sahu, who was the president and founder of the college, was involved in supplying women to some ministers and MLAs.

Sahu realised that all those he had been supplying women to, and who had assured his protection in the murder case, started to ignore him and he was sure he would be convicted, the Congress leader further alleged, adding that with no option left, he took his onw life inside the jail.

Saluja questioned how the accused managed to find a rope to hang himself inside the cell, alleging that he was being accorded VIP treatment at the behest of a former state minister.



"As told by other jailmates, Gobinda Sahu, who was an undertrial prisoner, was treated very nicely and was provided with all the comforts inside the jail by those who had assured him of release. It needs to be probed how he managed to bring a rope to kill himself and how did it escape the notice of the jail authorities."

Targeting the BJD, the BJP alleged that the ruling party was behind the death of the Mamita Meher murder accused.

"Gobinda Sahu was acting on the directions of a BJD MLA and former minister. He pressured him to end his life. The death of the prime accused was a conspiracy to save the former minister," claimed BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik, adding, "a probe must be conducted to find out whether Sahu was killed or forced to die by suicide."

Meanwhile, Odisha DGP Susil Bansal ordered an investigation by the crime branch probe into the death of Sahu.

According to reports, Sahu was found hanging by a rope inside the jail. He was rushed to Kantabanji Sub-Divisional Hospital by the prison authorities but was declared dead on arrival.

Odisha Human Right Commission also took suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry. It also sought a report after the inquiry.

Earlier, on October 8, the partially burnt body of 24-year-old Mamita Meher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.

The teacher, who lived in Turikela tehsil of Balangir district, had been reported missing. (ANI)

