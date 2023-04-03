BJP, Congress engage in war of words over ED's action in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate's (ED) fresh action in Chhattisgarh has stroke a 'war of words' in the political arena here as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the raids a politically motivated move.

At the same time, the BJP rejected the allegations and questioned the role of those arrested by the central agency in the politics of Congress.

"BJP questioned two officials (who were arrested by ED) against whom the central agency conducted a probe under the most stringent law in the country. As nothing was found against them, the case has been given to the state for undertaking the probe," said CM Baghel, questioning that if they (ED) would have found anything concrete, the question of forwarding the case to the state would not arise.

Baghel stated this while talking to the media at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Monday.



Following the letter received from the ED Director, the state government has launched a probe but what about the letters we have sent to the agency requesting to probe the chit fund and NAN (civil supplies corporation) scam, said Baghel.



When would the ED, which is probing the NAN scam, reveal who is CM sir and CM madam and when they will conduct a probe against people indulged in chit fund scam, questioned the Chhattisgarh CM.

"Congress and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are repeatedly levelling allegations on ED that their actions are political. I wanted to ask them businessman Suryakant Tiwari, officer Saumya Chaurasia and IAS Sameer Vishnoi, who were arrested by ED in connection with an alleged coal levy scam, were holding which post in Congress," said IAS-turned-politician OP Choudhary, who is a BJP spokesperson.

He said what relations these people have with the politics of Congress and if they don't have any connection with the ruling party then why is CM Baghel not taking action against them?

The name of the officer was also not removed from the government website, Choudhary alleged.



It may be recalled here that earlier, in the case, ED had arrested IAS Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agarwal and Suryakant's uncle Laxmikant Tiwari on October 13. ED arrested Suryakant Tiwari on October 30 and on December 2 the federal agency arrested Saumya Chaurasia. On December 9, ED filed a prosecution complaint against Suryakant Tiwari, IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Laxmikant Tiwari, Sunil Agarwal and others before the PMLA Special Court, Raipur.

The money laundering investigation was launched after the ED took cognisance of an Income Tax department complaint. The financial crimes probe agency in October carried out multi-city raids in the state as part of its probe.

The ED on March 29 had carried out searches against Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar, liquor businessman Baldev Singh Bhatia alias Pappu Bhatia and others. (ANI)