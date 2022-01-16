BJP core committee discusses candidates for Uttarakhand, Goa polls; CEC meeting on Jan 19

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): After releasing the candidate list for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held discussions on all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charges RP Singh and Locket Chatterjee were present in the meeting.

The meeting, which started at 6 pm in the BJP office went on till 10 pm.

A panel of three names was sent to Delhi, which was discussed in the core group meeting today. The 70 seats which have been discussed today would be taken forward in the CEC meeting to be held on January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of the meeting.

As per sources, by January 20 to 21 the list of 70 candidates will be released for Uttarakhand.

At present, the BJP has 57 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand's 70-seated assembly. This time the party has given the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

Earlier in the afternoon, the party discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present.

Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats. (ANI)