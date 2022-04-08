BJP councillor gets one-year imprisonment in check bounce case

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): A councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a local court on Tuesday in a cheque bounce case.

The court has also ordered the BJP councillor Kalpesh Patel to pay back the borrowed money.



Kalpesh Patel, BJP councillor from the Manjalpur area of Vadodara, was accused of not returning the money borrowed from the complainant Upendra Shah. Shah said that in 2016, Patel had borrowed Rs 25 lakh from him for construction work and promised to return the same after the completion of work but even after the passage of five years, he did not return the money.

Patel gave a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Upendra but when the latter deposited the cheque in the bank, it was not honoured due to insufficient funds in the bank account. Shah sent a notice to Patel but got no response. Further, he filed a case against Patel in the lower court of Vadodara.

Following this, the court on Tuesday announced the judgement in the case and sentenced Patel to one year of imprisonment. (ANI)

