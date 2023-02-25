"BJP Councillors pushed me..." Mayor Shelly Oberoi after 'stormy' MCD house

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): After the Municipal Corporation of Delhi could not elect a six-member standing committee following of ruckus in the house, Aam Aadmi Party Councillor and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that BJP Councillors dragged her chair and pushed her.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, reached Kamla Market Police Station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD house witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands.

"Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," she said.

It was the third day of commotion in the House.



BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

"As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That's why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life," Shelly said.

"Our female Civil Defence Staff saved my life," she said, terming Friday's day as unfortunate.

She also alleged that the BJP "deliberately" created a ruckus for over 2.5 months to stall the MCD meeting and run the house unconstitutionally.

"BJP every time created a ruckus during the standing committe election. That's why today I am here to register a police complaint," she said.

"I have requested SHO to file an FIR against the BJP councillors, especially those three, and provide me protection," she added.

Earlier in the house, she declared that the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee will now be held on February 27. The House was adjourned till February 27. (ANI)

