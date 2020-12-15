BJP delegation meets EC over law and order situation in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, on Tuesday, met Election Commission (EC) officials to raise the issue of law and order situation in West Bengal.

Swapan Dasgupta, BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, said, "We have asked EC that considering the extraordinary circumstances in West Bengal, model code of conduct (MCC) should be applied at the earliest."

"On December 17, Sudeep Jain, deputy election commissioner will visit West Bengal. They have assured us that whatever complaints we have given to them, they will look into it. They will give full security during elections and will ensure that free and fair election takes place. We are happy to know that the Election Commission of India (ECI) fully understands and is aware of the problems of the state," he added.



"They will cross check the voter list as I believe that the names of people living near the border areas are missing. We are suspicious that the West Bengal government is including Bangladeshi and Rohingyas in the voter list. EC will audit the list," he added.

"These are extraordinary situations in West Bengal. If MCC comes in the state, paramilitary forces will be deployed and EC guidelines will be rolled out. We do not want a situation of having votes without the voters", he added.

BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta met the EC on Tuesday, over the law and order situation in the state.

The meeting, over the law and order situation, was planned after BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

