BJP delegation meets Maha Governor over probe in Sushant case, reopening of religious places

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A BJP delegation including party's Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over various issues including investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and reopening of religious places in the state.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

A team of Bihar Police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case, after an FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide based on Sushant's father KK Singh. (ANI)

