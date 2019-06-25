BJP delegation submits report to Amit Shah after reviewing situation in violent-hit Bhatpara

New Delhi [India], Jun25 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Tuesday submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The delegation was led by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) SS Ahluwalia and comprised of Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram.

A three-member delegation led by Ahluwalia on June 22 arrived in Bhatpara in the wake of violent clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state.

Amid tight security, the three BJP leaders did a recee of the area, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

This came after two people were killed and several others were injured on June 20 after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired. In response, police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, was promulgated in Bhatpara and Jagatdal police station areas to restore order in the localities.

Both TMC and BJP have blamed each other for the incident. (ANI)

