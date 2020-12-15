BJP delegation to meet CEC over law and order situation in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal BJP Secretary Sabyasachi Dutta and BJP Election Committee convenor Shishir Bajoria, will meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Tuesday, over the law and order situation in the state.

The call on the Chief Election Commissioner, over the law and order situation, has been planned after BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

Meanwhile, after the attack on the BJP chief, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, sources said.

The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. The report on Friday, MHA sources said, has been received by the ministry.

The Union Home Secretary had also written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on the Nadda's convoy. (ANI)