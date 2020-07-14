BJP delegation to meet President Kovind; apprise him of deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal and the party's National General Secretary, will on Tuesday apprise President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal.

The delegation is expected to meet the President at 10:15 am today and will also handover a memorandum to him.

This comes in the wake of BJP Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy's body found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raiganj Sumit Kumar had said that three persons were named in the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA.

Kailash Vijayvargiya had on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Roy. "We have demanded a CBI probe. We will meet the Home Minister tomorrow. If President gives time, we will let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal," Vijayvargia had told ANI here. (ANI)