BJP delegation to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata today at 4 pm.

"A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition #WBLA Shri @SuvenduWB will call on West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM," tweeted Dhankhar's office.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh met BJP President JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi and apprised him about the political developments in the state.



He said that making remarks that are not in conformity with the party line and speaking against the party would invite disciplinary action.

The remarks come in the wake of some leaders airing their views publicly. BJP MP Soumitra Khan had recently made remarks against the manner of working of party leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Babul Supriyo had also commented on remarks made by Ghosh pertaining to his resignation from the union council of ministers last week.

Answering a query relating to reports that Supriyo had started following TMC's Twitter handle, Ghosh said the party does not run on Twitter. (ANI)

