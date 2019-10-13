BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File Photo/ANI)
BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File Photo/ANI)

BJP delegation to visit South Korea on October 14

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:34 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): In an effort to improve India's relations with other Asian countries, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation is set to visit South Korea on October 14.
During the visit, the delegation led by party national general secretary P Murlidhar Rao is scheduled to hold discussions on several important issues.
Sources stated that the visit is being considered significant as over the past few years South Korea has emerged as a strategic partner of India, much to the annoyance of Chinese administration.
Speaking to ANI, Rao stated that this visit was part of India's 'Look East Policy'.
"Two hundred years ago, Asia used to lead the world in fields of economy, culture and politics. Capitalism and slavery grasped the whole continent. This 21st century is again going to be of Asian countries. India and China are leading the continents," said P Muralidhar Rao.
"In that series, South Korea has emerged as a strong economy with World-leading brands in the automobile and manufacturing sectors. In 1991 the Indian government began the 'Look East Policy' and the then government started communicating with them. Modiji had visited the country even before his elections, "he said.
The delegation is expected to meet the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hae Chan Lee and also tour the National Assembly of Korea. The delegation will also meet other leaders, business houses and many others who are relevant in the government.
Other members of the team include Bizay Sonkar Shastri, spokesperson, Umesh Jadhav, MP, BJP's foreign cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, Anirban Ganguly of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and Ashwani Johar co-convenor BJP's foreign affairs cell.
A visit to Dora Observatory, which provides views across the "Demilitarized Zone" between South and North Korea have also been planned.
The delegation will also engage in interactions with intellectuals and Indian Diaspora.
Sources stated that the visits of these delegations are very important for the party as it allows a new perspective to be formed apart from official diplomatic channels. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:01 IST

Andhra: 2 arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Agriculture, youth, healthcare prime focus in BJP's Haryana manifesto

Chandigarh [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:31 IST

Telangana: TRSTC bus driver who attempted immolation dies in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A bus driver who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during a strike by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) succumbed to his injuries in hospital here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST

RSS' vision of India is contrary to B R Ambedkar's vision: BSP

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) vision of India is contradictory to BR Ambedkar's vision of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:12 IST

Delhi: Teenager beaten to death in Seemapuri

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by an unidentified person in Deer Park in Seemapuri area here, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:01 IST

National Indigenous Seed Festival kicks off in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 13: National Indigenous Seeds Festival kicked off at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) campus, Iroishemba here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:48 IST

One held for robbing PM's niece: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): One of the two bike-borne miscreants, who allegedly snatched purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:43 IST

Narendra Modi posts about acupressure device

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday put to rest curiosity about an object he was carrying in his hand while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Chennai a day before.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:35 IST

Muslims in India are 'happiest': RSS chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Dubbing that Muslims in India are the "happiest", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat asserted that people of other faiths have also sought refuge in India due to the "Hindu culture".

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:14 IST

Azam Khan turns emotional during rally, says lost 22 kg weight...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams at an election rally here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Hiranagar sector, targets...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:09 IST

'Maradu flats demolition to be carried out by two companies'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Maradu flat demolition will be carried out by two shortlisted companies, said Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

Read More
iocl