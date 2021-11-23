BJP delegation urges Central Railways General Manager to hold regular Jan Adalats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): A delegation led by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday met the General Manager of Central Railways, urging him to look into problems faced by commuters and hold regularly Jan Adalat or Jan Sunvai to discuss issues with them.



In the meeting, Lodha demanded monthly or quarterly Jan Adalat or Jan Sunvai at each railway station to be conducted by Central Railways PRO and officers on regular basis in Mumbai.

"Several BJP MLAs and corporators were also with me. We raised certain issues faced by commuters on the central line of Mumbai local and requested General Manager to look into our demands positively in the interest of Mumbaikars," the Mumbai BJP president said. (ANI)

