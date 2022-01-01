BJP delegation urges Telangana governor to suspend controversial government order

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday met Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Sounderrajan and submitted a memorandum requesting suspension of Government Order (GO) 317 issued by the State government in contravention to the spirit of presidential orders.

The delegation was headed by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender, MLA, Raghunandan Rao, and other leaders.

In the meeting, the State BJP leaders demanded to put on hold the controversial GO 317, to hold comprehensive consultations with the employees and teachers unions to evolve rational guidelines for transfers, and to take expeditious steps to fill up all 1.92 lakh vacancies within the stipulated timeframe.



Speaking to ANI, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao said, "The presidential orders established by the previous governments. The NDA government had brought new presidential order after Telangana was formed. Categorically, the Centre asked the state to follow it and implement it within 36 months."

"But the state government has not responded for 40 months to them," Dubbaka MLA said.

Further, he said, "After completion of 40 months, the government brought in the GO number 317 without consulting with the employees union, TGO union, and the teachers union. Some corrections are needed in the order, so are demanding those corrections."

After submitting the memorandum, he said, "The Governor said that whatever she can advise the government, she will. She said that she will take appropriate action according to the constitutional provisions." (ANI)

