BJP delegation visits hospital in Kota where 10 newborns died in 48 hours

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Saturday visited the hospital here where 10 newborns died in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the District Collector and Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level enquiry and submit the report to the commission at the earliest.

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and State government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place till now in the month of December. (ANI)

