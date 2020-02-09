BJP demands action against officer of Brahadeeswarar Temple over 'consecration' issue

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): BJP national secretary H Raja on Sunday demanded action against the executive officer of the Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur for allowing members from different religions, who were seeking the consecration to take place in Tamil and not Sanskrit, to protest.

Addressing a press meet in Madurai, Raja asked, "An action against should be taken against the executive officer of the Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur for allowing members from different religions, who are seeking the consecration to take place in Tamil and not Sanskrit, to protest."

"Why people like David Maniarasan, Ahmed Kabir and Jainulabeen were allowed into the temple when it is specified that only 'Hindus' be allowed, particularly into the sanctum sanctorum. The trio demanded the consecration in Tamil in Hindu temple and not not in other places of worship like Mosque."

The BJP leader further accused DMK president M K Stalin of "hypocrisy" stating that the latter claimed to have abolished Brahmin patriarchy. He said DMK chief will never raise voice against not using Tamil in Mosques.

"He named a North-Indian Brahmin Prashant Kishor (political strategist) for the preparation of 2021 Assembly elections in the state. "Stalin has decided so as he himself is incapable of handling the DMK," he said.

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, he cornered Congress and said: "Opposing CAA is like a crime. With anti-CAA protest, they thought they can oppose the Central government. Gandhi's Congress has become Italy's Congress today."

Raja claimed that citizens in Chennai are being forcefully asked to sign anti-CAA drive led by DMK. "A church in Chennai's Pallikaranai making citizens sign the anti-CAA signature drive by the DMK. Citizens are being black-mailed by Stalin," he said. (ANI)

