BJP demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him.

"We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?," Fadnavis said.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.



The officer has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance. (ANI)

