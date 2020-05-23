BJP demands capping of MRP of N95 masks, action against hoarders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Former BJP MP Kirti Somaiya has written a letter to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope alleging black marketing and hoarding of masks by many traders and manufacturers and demanded to cap MRP of N95 masks.

He also demanded strict action against traders and manufacturers who are involved in black marketing of masks.

"All Doctors in Mumbai are raising concern about availability and price of N95 mask. Cost is the same but the sale price is different. The exploitation of the situation by a few manufacturers and traders. I request the government to fix prices of masks, it must be treated as an essential commodity and it should be covered under Medical Emergency Act/Provisions," Somaiya wrote in the letter.

"I request strong action against all hoarders and black marketers," he added.

Wearing of masks has become essential to fight COVID-19. In several states, people venturing out of their homes without wearing masks or covering their faces are being slapped with a fine.

Maharashtra on Saturday continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

