BJP discusses Punjab polls, candidates list to be out before Jan 21

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday discussed the Punjab Assembly election at the party headquarters in the national capital.

"Alliance has been discussed before. Today internal matters of our party were discussed in the meeting", said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi when asked about the meeting.

"According to procedure, BJP's Punjab state election commission board sent the list of the seats and all those seats have been considered in front of the national election commission", added Lekhi.



When asked about the list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, Lekhi said that the list would be out soon after discussion with the parliamentary committee. "List is likely to be out before January 21", she added.

Speaking on the postponement of the Punjab election, Lekhi said, "We thank the Election Commission for taking cognizance of BJP's letter and postponing the Punjab polls. They have taken the decision by keeping common people in mind."

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said that candidates for all the seats have been finalised.

"We are now taking details regarding the candidates and discussing other matters about the election," Gautam added. (ANI)

