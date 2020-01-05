BJP diverting attention from economic crisis to CAA, NRC: Gehlot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Jan 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that BJP-led government is diverting the attention of the people from real issues of economy and unemployment to amendment Citizenship Law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gehlot said: "The real issue is economy, GDP growth rate is coming down, inflation has increased and petrol & diesel prices have also increased. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji should give answers, but instead of that they are talking about NRC, NPR and CAA to divert attention."

"They want to do politics of polarisation. They want to win elections over sentimental issues and that is not possible in a democracy. They are taking decisions in the arrogance of having a majority," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Rajasthan is not getting a full share of its Good and Services Tax (GST).

"In UPA time, there was One Nation One Tax proposal but they kept 4-5 slabs. The share of GST to states is reduced. Rajasthan is getting less approximately 10,000-11,000 crore. How will development take place? I demand that the Centre should release a white paper to tell the people what is the condition of the economy today," he asked.

Gehlot attacked the NDA government saying that it is destroying values of Constitution.

"They don't like to hear other opinions. If your opinions don't fall in line with theirs, then they label you as anti-national. They are destroying the values of the Constitution. That's why several states are saying they will implement these laws. In Assam, the implementation of NRC has led to the exclusion of 19 lakh people," he said.

"They talk about Hindu Rashtra.... Their hidden agenda is Hindu Rashtra," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

