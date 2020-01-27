BJP does not need certificate from KCR or Owaisi, says Union minister Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the BJP does not need a certificate of approval from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over its policies.

"The BJP does not need a certificate from KCR or Owaisi. We work keeping in mind the welfare of the people of this country," Reddy said.

"Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said that he will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Telangana. He also said that what the BJP-led central government is trying to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra. The chief minister is lecturing BJP after compromising and forming an alliance with Majlis Party (Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) which does politics over religion," he added.

Reddy was responding to Telangana Chief Minister's remarks that he will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I appeal to the Prime Minister of this country to rethink over the CAA. The National Population Register is the first step towards NRC and this has been said in Parliament. We have opposed CAA and it was a wrong decision by the Centre," Rao had said on Saturday.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

