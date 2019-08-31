Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President, JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI)
BJP doesn't do politics of dynasty: Nadda

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:55 IST

Daltonganj (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at most of the opposition parties recognised at the national level, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda on Saturday said that BJP is the sole party, which does not believe in dynasty politics.
"I feel obliged to be a part of India's largest national party. The situation is such that nobody else can break our record. BJP itself breaks its own records every time. The BJP membership drive has been running for 56 days now. We have added five crore new members," said Nadda while addressing -- Shakti Kendra Sammelan -- at Daltonganj, Jharkhand.
"Let us not talk about CPI and CPI-M but all other parties which are recognised at the national level, are playing dynasty politics. BJP is the sole political party which is not doing dynasty politics," said Nadda.
State Chief Minister Raghubar Das also attended the event along with Nadda. "An ordinary worker can also reach to higher positions in the BJP. BJP is a party where even a son of a tea-seller can become the prime minister," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:56 IST

