BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda. File photo/ANI
BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda. File photo/ANI

BJP extends its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by 3 months, will now end on Jan 31

Kumar Gaurav | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:06 IST

By Kumar Gaurav
New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months, according to a circular issued to the party leaders.
According to the circular sent to the leaders, the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will end on January 31, 2020, instead of October. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and 31.
Under the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra program, the BJP is planning to propagate Bapu's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity as part of to mark his 150th birth anniversary on October 2.
The party has formed a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of General Secretary Arun Singh and consisting of leaders such as Nityanand Rai among others to look after the four-month-long program.
Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters.
According to the circular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-off this programme from Gujarat, simultaneously, with the other top leaders from the party who will start it from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
All the party's Lok Sabha MPs have been instructed to be in their respective constituencies on October 2 for the start of the program.
The constituencies in which the MPs are not from BJP have been allotted to the Rajya Sabha MPs, amongst which Union Ministers Piyush Goyal has been made in-charge of Hyderabad, Prakash Javadekar in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Chennai among others.
Prime Minister Modi will be leading the campaign in Delhi, after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. He will then reach Gujarat and will take part in the various programs scheduled for the day.
BJP President Amit Shah had earlier interacted with party officials, chief ministers, state presidents and MPs through video conferencing and laid out the party's extensive plans to celebrate the birth anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma.
Party's working President Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior leaders too had asked party leaders to start campaigns in their constituencies to propagate Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, including on cleanliness, Khadi and tree plantation.
"The BJP is committed to implementing the ideals and principles of Gandhi. We have to reach every household with Gandhi's message of cleanliness, non-violence, swadeshi, swaraj and saadgi (simplicity)," Shah had said earlier.
The party leaders have been asked to hold rallies, public meetings, press conferences and hold programs of 'Prabhat Pheri'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:14 IST

Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts raids in UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at several locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the illegal sand mining case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:03 IST

Madurai-based law aspirant to address UN Human Rights Council...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant has been invited to address United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum, scheduled to be held in Geneva from October 1.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:00 IST

Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was held on Tuesday to review the prevailing flood situation in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:59 IST

Delhi: CM Kejriwal says 'crisis over', water production back to normal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "water crisis" was over in Delhi and water production was back to normal, a day after treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad were shut due to increase in ammonia levels.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Tripura govt to appeal in SC against High Court's ban on animal...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that the state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court's order to ban the tradition of animal and bird sacrifice in temples.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:32 IST

Patna: Dewatering machines deployed in areas to ease waterlogging

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In order to ease waterlogging, the state government on Tuesday deployed dewatering machine in different areas of Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:26 IST

Rahul asks Jaishankar to teach PM 'little bit of diplomacy' over...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday suggested Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to teach the Prime Minister a "little bit about diplomacy" while stating that Narendra Modi's "fawning endorsement" of US President Donald Trump's re-election at the mega even in Texas last

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:03 IST

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Renukoot Nagar Panchayat president Shivpratap Singh was on Monday shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Abducted 2 month old girl rescued, one arrested

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police rescued a two-month-old girl and arrested a 17-year-old boy, her relative, who was allegedly abducted her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:57 IST

Yediyurappa should be cautious of the snakes and scorpions in...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has formed his government after a lot of efforts and therefore he should be cautious of the "snakes and scorpions" active in the state politics, said former tourism minister and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:47 IST

Delhi: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday shot dead a 25-year-old man in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:33 IST

Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala CM in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): A Congress party delegation led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here to discuss various issues including post-flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the south Indian state.

Read More
iocl