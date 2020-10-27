BJP fearing defeat, trying to distribute money: TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): After an alleged seizure of cash from the residence of a close relative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Krishank on Tuesday said that BJP is fearing defeat hence, the party is trying to distribute money.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Krishank, said, "Whenever Bharatiya Janata Party faces the heat of defeat they try to create violence, rupture and even corruption. Yesterday also a similar act was done in Dubbak by BJP candidate and also by the BJP State President."



"It was quite evident that the money which was seized by the police came from the relative of Raghunandhan Rao, and the BJP followers snatched away the money which was seized. If it was not Raghunandhan Rao's relative then why did the BJP followers were snatching the money? Why were BJP followers present there? Why was BJP activist present there? " he added.

He further stated that earlier Rs 40 lakh of Dubbak BJP Candidate Raghunandhan Rao's money was seized.

"Later they were caught red-handedly distributing sarees and now with Rs 18 Lakh. It is quite evident that BJP is fearing the defeat and they are trying to distribute money and also creating this culture. They want to show that violence or disturbance of law and order is happening in Telangana and they are demanding Governor's rule on these lines," said Krishank. (ANI)

