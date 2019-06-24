BJP fields Jaishankar, JM Thakor as Rajya Sabha candidates from Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fielded External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and party leader JM Thakor as its nominees for the ensuing by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

"The Central Election Committee has decided the names of Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Jugalji Mathurji Thakor for the ensuing bye-elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Gujarat," the press release by BJP said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar formally joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Working President JP Nadda at the Parliament House in Delhi. (ANI)

