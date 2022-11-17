BJP files complaint against TMC MLA Khokan Das over his "only Bangladeshis supporters" remark

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khokon Das for allegedly asking party workers to ensure that only those Bangladeshi immigrants who support the ruling party in the state find a place in the voters' list.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that an FIR should be filed against the TMC leader and a probe should be conducted.

"We have filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on the statement made by TMC Khokon Das. We demand that an FIR should be filed and the probe should be conducted," said the BJP leader.



In a complaint letter, the BJP said that the TMC MLA has instructed that only the names of those 'who belong to the Trinamool family and no one extra' should be included in the electoral rolls.



"We draw your attention to the speech given, yesterday, by Khokan Das AITC MLA West Bardhaman at the Town Hall. He clearly instructs that only the names of those 'who belong to the Trinamool family and no one extra' should be included in the electoral rolls. He further says that those who do *Hindu Hindu' vote for BJP, so their names should not be included," the complaint letter reads.

The BJP has also attached a USB drive with a video in it and a set of newspaper cuttings.

"We also bring to your attention the non-cooperation we are facing from the district administrations at various levels. While the DEO/ERO / other officials are supposed to make available an adequate number of forms (BLA2), are in many cases refusing and, suggesting we approach them at the end of November. It is the speeches of AITC leaders like the one mentioned herein is an indication to the District Administration not to cooperate," the letter further reads.

"Since the start of the revision process on November 9, 2022, we have been getting reports from many districts of non-cooperation from concerned officials. In most cases, these officials expressed helplessness due to 'pressure from the top'. Due to a lack of physical evidence. we had not brought this to your notice earlier," it added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party further demanded immediate action against the said TMC MLA and remedial measures at the District administration level.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, TMC MLA Das is heard saying, "Many new people are coming from Bangladesh... Many of these people vote for BJP based on Hindu sentiments. Please ensure that only those who support our party get a place in the voters' list." (ANI)

