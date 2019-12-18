BJP follows RSS ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Slamming the BJP led central government for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC), senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Wednesday that "BJP follows the RSS's ideology which is responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh said "BJP is just the branch while RSS is the root. BJP is wearing a mask, the real ideology is the ideology of RSS, the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi, the ideology that burnt the Constitution of Ambedkar, the ideology that insulted the tricolour flag, the ideology that wants to rule by dividing Hindu, Muslim and Christian among themselves."

He said that BJP follows the policy of "divide and rule" which was followed by Britishers.

"Britishers have gone but they have left their sons who follow the policy of divide and rule," he said while addressing a rally here.

The Citizenship (Amendment ) Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Congress and other Opposition parties are vociferously protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

