BJP fully prepared for digital rallies in Uttarakhand, says MoS Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, on Monday assured that there will be no connectivity issue during digital rallies in Uttarakhand because Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fully prepared for it.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand and directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Ajay Bhatt said, "BJP workers are law-abiding, we always follow the instructions of ECI. We are fully prepared for the digital rallies. We have done such a rally earlier. There will be no connectivity issues during digital rallied in Uttarakhand because people here are very cooperative and they do whatever told to do by the Government."

The MoS further mentioned the connectivity or network issues in Uttarakhand and said that the party will try to connect in small groups where such problem arises.

"We will try to connect with the areas with low connectivity in small groups. If we will not be able to reach any area via digital rallies, then we will find some other way and will surely connect every area of the state," he said.



Taking a jibe at the Opposition for accusing constitutional institutions about digital rallies, he said that such accusations should not be made because the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron has hit the country.

"Omicron variant is not an ordinary variant. The Central Government is continuously making arrangements to rescue from this COVID variant including booster dose. I hope we all stay safe including frontline workers, health workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the Opposition will still accuse the digital rallies, then I would say their thinking will remain the same forever," he added.

Uttarakhand will go to the Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for five states including Uttarakhand. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections and formed the Government under Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The BJP has changed its Chief Minister twice over the last year in the State. Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat, MP, in March last year. Amid the possibility of a bypoll not being held in six months for him to be elected to the State Assembly, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Chief Minister.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16. (ANI)

