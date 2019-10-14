BJP going upwards at supersonic speed, Congress coming down at same rate: Rajnath Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday affirmed that BJP is going upwards at supersonic speed while Congress is coming downwards at the same velocity.

"Congress is levelling allegations against our Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the past five years. If our party is going upward with supersonic speed, Congress is going downward with supersonic speed," Singh told ANI on being asked that the opposition is criticising the Centre on abrogation of Article 370 and Rafale fighter jet.

The Defence Minister was conducting a roadshow in Mumbai for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Responding to another question about facing criticism for performing 'Shastra Puja' on the Rafale fighter jet by writing 'Om' on it, Singh said, "People who are questioning me for writing 'Om' on the Rafale aircraft do not understand Indian culture. 'Om' is the origin of everything and different religions talk about it in their own ways."

Exuding confidence that BJP will win majority seats in the assembly elections, "NDA will come to power with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra."

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes shall be done on October 24. (ANI)

