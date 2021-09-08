BJP government has failed to fulfil promises to farmers, says Harish Rawat

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana and at the Centre over protest by farmers, saying it has failed to fulfil promises made to them.

He alleged that BJP lures farmers by showing them "big dreams" but works against their interests on coming to power.

"The BJP lures people including farmers and labourers. But when they get a chance to prove themselves, they do just the opposite. Today the land of farmers is in danger, mandi of farmers, FCI is in danger, the small shops are in danger, " Rawat, who is AICC incharge of Punjab, told ANI.

He said that farmers in Harynara had to face police action. "Haryana has become of land of atrocities on farmers," he alleged.



Protesting farmers gathered around the mini secretariat in Karnal on Tuesday in support of their demands after the breakdown of talks with the district administration over their call for action against officials allegedly involved in lathicharge on August 28.

They announced that they will continue their sit-in at the mini secretariat till the government talks to them over their demands and accepts them.

Farmers breached police barricades as they reached the mini secretariat.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said the farmers will continue their protest till the government accepts their demands.

"Despite various obstacles, we have 'gheraoed' the mini secretariat and will continue our protest peacefully till the government accepts our demands. Our fight is with the government not with the police officials," he said. (ANI)

