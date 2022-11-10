"BJP government is a responsive government": CM Bommai in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the incumbent 'BJP government is a responsive government' as it has allowed the people of all religions to live with self-respect.

As per a press release from Chief Minister's Office, he was speaking after inaugurating Jan Sankalp Yatra in Khanapur in the Belagavi district on Wednesday.

CM Bommai said, "The government has launched several schemes for farmers, artisans, agricultural labourers, workers, women, SC/ST, backward classes and minorities. It has been decided to give 20 sheep and a goat for each Shepherds Association for which Rs 354 crore is earmarked. The decision to hike reservations for SC/SST communities was historic. The divide and rule policy has come as a gift for the Congress Party from the British rulers."



He said that the Congress government clamped the emergency on the country and snatched away rights of the citizens given in the Constitution. Now, that party talks of the Constitution and Dr B R Ambedkar. The Congress Party had defeated Dr Ambedkar who had contested in the Lok Sabha election. When he passed away, the Congress government refused to give six-foot land in Delhi to perform the last rites of the great man. This is the real colour of Congress leaders. It was the Congress government that encouraged the Khalistan movement and Naxalism. It has been continuously dividing the nation.

Bommai said that KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi belongs to the Valmiki community and they don't know whether he believes in Maharshi Valmiki who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana. The Congress MLA would not have made such a statement if he had faith in Ramayana, Maharshi Valmiki and Lord Rama.

"One of the brothers' names of Satish is Lakshman which is also the name of Lord Rama's brother. When Satish called his brother by that note didn't he remember about the greatness of Hinduism? What have you mentioned in your community column in your school records? It is unbecoming of your party to belittle the image of your own religion in which you are born. We know that you are doing it to appease politics. This is the policy and stand of the Congress Party. They have insulted the faith of crores of Hindus of the country", the CM said. (ANI)

