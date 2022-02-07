BJP govt at Centre fulfilled all its promises, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has fulfilled all its promises, adding that it does not only give future figures but speaks on the basis of records set in the past.

"We believe that we have not only given figures for the future but have also proven ourselves by setting records. When we said we will give four crore water connections in two years, we have done that," he stated.

"When we said that on the basis of Kisan Samman Nidhi, we will send 60,000 crores to the accounts of every farmer, we have fulfilled that. We have shown that our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister does what it says," said Scindia addressing the media persons in Kolkata.



The Minister also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure the state's development.

"We want to develop a new airport in Kolkata as the existing airport in the city is running on maximum capacity. For a new site, we have been in correspondence with the state government for many years now, discussions are going on but no concrete step has been taken from the West Bengal government yet," he stated.

On the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Scindia said, "The Navratna of India, whose voice brought a new charm in the lives of all of us, the most respected Lata Mangeshkar ji is not among us today, she did the work of raising the flag of India on the world stage."

"She had a very important relationship with Bengal also. Today she is not among us, it is a great loss for a nation," he added.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. (ANI)

